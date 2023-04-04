Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 279.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

