Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.09 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

