Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.
NYSE AMT opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
