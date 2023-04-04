Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

