Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,214 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

