Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 794 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $81,813,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after buying an additional 152,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.6 %

NOC stock opened at $469.19 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

