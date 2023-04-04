Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $418,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

