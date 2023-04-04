Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $508,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

