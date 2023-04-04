Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $135.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.