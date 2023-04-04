Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

