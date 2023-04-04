Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

