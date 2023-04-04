Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

