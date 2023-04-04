Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,000. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.74 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

