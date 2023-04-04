Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

DE opened at $414.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.26 and its 200-day moving average is $406.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.