Derbend Asset Management Sells 1,010 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 273,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

