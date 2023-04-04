Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

