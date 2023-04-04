Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

