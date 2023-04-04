EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $39,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

