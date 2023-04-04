FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $3,518,436. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $416.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.41. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

