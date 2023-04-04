Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,170 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $49,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

