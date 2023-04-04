Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 17,339 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $147,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

