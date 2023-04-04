Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 225 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

ISRG opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

