Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 38,097 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

IBM opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

