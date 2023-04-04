Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 225 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

