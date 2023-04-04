Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 7,864 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

