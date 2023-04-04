Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

