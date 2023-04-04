Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 149,107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.