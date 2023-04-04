Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $287.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.54. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $288.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

