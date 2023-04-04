Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

