Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

ADI stock opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

