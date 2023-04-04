Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

