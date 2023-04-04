Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $37,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.