Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $49,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.