Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

