Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

