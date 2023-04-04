Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $48,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.