Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $867.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $824.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $806.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

