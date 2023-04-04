Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.75 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0 %

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $464.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $575.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

