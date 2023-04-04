Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.75 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ServiceNow Price Performance
NOW opened at $464.49 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $575.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.