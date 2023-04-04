Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.75 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

NOW opened at $464.49 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $575.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

