Fifth Third Bancorp Has $21.71 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

