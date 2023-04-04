Fifth Third Bancorp Has $23.65 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

