Fifth Third Bancorp Has $25.09 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

Shares of GS stock opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.64 and its 200-day moving average is $345.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

