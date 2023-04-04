Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28.65 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

Shares of ISRG opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.93 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.