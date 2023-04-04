Fifth Third Bancorp Has $31.63 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

