Fifth Third Bancorp Has $32.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.