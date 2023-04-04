Fifth Third Bancorp Has $32.85 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.20.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.