Fifth Third Bancorp Has $34.45 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.97. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

