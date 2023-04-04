Fifth Third Bancorp Has $39.74 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $39,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average of $236.61. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

