Fifth Third Bancorp Has $46.77 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $46,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Shares of PH stock opened at $339.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

