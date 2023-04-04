Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $48,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

