Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.